A Davenport teenager accused of beating and robbing a man in October has been placed into the custody of Iowa Department of Human Services for placement in a residential treatment facility.
Christopher M. Shadrick, 13, pleaded guilty March 7 as a youthful offender to willful injury resulting in serious injury and second-degree burglary, both felonies, and misdemeanor charges of assault on a peace officer, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft.
A disposition hearing was held Wednesday in juvenile court, according to court records. A review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Although tried in adult court, Shadrick will be under the supervision of the juvenile court until he turns 18.
Prior to that, an adult court judge will hold a hearing to determine whether to impose a sentence or discharge the case, among other sentencing options.
His co-defendant, Doryan Phynell Jackson, 14, of Davenport, pleaded guilty as a juvenile offender earlier this year to willful injury causing serious injury and second-degree burglary.
On March 26, a judge ordered he be placed at the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora.
Around 11 p.m. Oct. 12, Lester Norton was walking his bicycle on the Davenport bike path, the Duck Creek Trail Parkway, near Hickory Grove and Hillandale roads.
Jackson and Shadrick knocked him over and tried to steal his bike, according to police.
When Norton tried to stand up, the teens began hitting and kicking him and stole his cellphone and sweatshirt, according to police.
Norton was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport; police were called to the hospital at 11:30 p.m.
According to court documents, Jackson and Shadrick burglarized a home and stole a cellphone the same dayn.
Jackson also possessed Clonazepa, a controlled substance for which he did not have a prescription, according to court documents.