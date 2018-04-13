The two teens arrested in connection with the May 12, 2017, shooting death of 17-year-old Akeim Hill entered into plea agreements on lesser charges during hearings Friday in Scott County District Court.
James McKay Bailey Jr. 17, had been charged with first-degree murder, and first-degree robbery, a Class C felony under Iowa law.
Bailey has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft. The murder and robbery charges are to be dropped.
Bailey now faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years for the theft charge. He will receive credit for the time he has served in the Scott County Jail.
Bailey’s co-defendant in the case, Joseph Roosevelt Howard-Rogers Jr., now 17, was 16 at the time of the shooting. He also had been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Howard-Rogers has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of attempted murder, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years. In accordance with the plea agreement, the murder and robbery charges are to be dropped.
Since Howard-Rogers was under the age of 18 at the time of the incident, the court can suspend the sentence in whole or in part, including any mandatory minimum sentence, according to the plea agreement.
However, both teens have been ordered to pay $150,000 to Hill’s estate or his heirs.
Just before noon on Friday, May 12, Bailey and Howard-Rogers met Hill, who was parked in the 700 block of East 10th Street near Sylvan Avenue. A fight broke out between the three and Hill was shot twice.
At 11:57 a.m. that day, Davenport police were sent to the area of Kirkwood Boulevard and Bridge Avenue regarding a shooting victim.
A wounded Hill was located in a car and taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he died.
Both Bailey and Howard-Rogers remain in the custody of the Scott County Sheriff. Bailey is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Howard-Rogers remains in custody in another location.
Both Bailey and Howard-Rogers are scheduled to be sentenced May 30 in Scott County District Court.