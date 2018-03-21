The last of 10 defendants convicted in connection with a dog fighting ring in the Quad-Cities was sentenced Wednesday to time served and three years of supervised release.
Algerron Lee Goldsmith, 48, of Rock Island, also will serve three months in a halfway home, Judge Sara Darrow ruled during an hour-long hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
Before the judge handed down the sentence, Goldsmith apologized to the court and his family and said he made a mistake. He added the case caused him and his family embarrassment.
Goldsmith pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States-animal fighting venture prohibition.
On April 14, 2016, investigators seized 64 pit bull-type dogs from 10 homes in Rock Island and one in Davenport as part of an investigation into a dog-fighting ring that began a year earlier through information developed by the Rock Island Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Quad-Cities Federal Gang Task Force.
Four pit bulls who had scarring consistent with dog fighting were seized from Goldsmith’s home, according to prosecutors. The seized dogs were placed into the custody of the American Society for the Prevention and Cruelty of Animals. Some puppies were born while in the care of the ASPCA.
No dog-fighting charges were filed immediately following the seizure, but federal prosecutors filed a civil complaint the next day seeking forfeiture of the seized dogs. More than half of the dogs had to be euthanized because of behavioral or serious medical issues.
Some of the men hosted dog fights in their homes, while others promoted dogs through a short-lived website. Some of the dogs were killed, according to prosecutors.
Many of the dogs seized had scars and wounds indicative of organized dog fighting and several of the men had paraphernalia, such as medical supplies, dog sporting magazines and treadmills in their homes.
Goldsmith and nine others were indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2017. The co-defendants have pleaded guilty and in September were sentenced to anywhere from time served to 30 months in prison. Prosecutors have said contact information of Goldsmith and two of other co-defendants appeared on a local website devoted to the promotion and sale of pit bull dogs. Some of Goldsmith’s dogs were listed on the site, according to prosecutors. He also admitted to attending a fight at the home of another co-defendant in November 2014.