A man, his mother and another woman were arrested Tuesday in connection with an assault of a woman in April in Clinton that was captured on video.
Teighlor J. Namer, 20, Rhonda K. Namer, 39, and Jessica L. Gibson, 19, all of Clinton, each face a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
All three were released from the Clinton County Jail on Wednesday and placed under the supervision of the Seventh Judicial Department of Correctional Services, according to court records. However, Teighlor Namer was arrested later Wednesday on a probation violation. He is being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
Preliminary hearings on the assault charge are scheduled for May 25.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Clinton Police Department:
On April 30, an ambulance was dispatched to the 300 block of 7th Avenue North for a woman who had injuries she received in an assault.
Witnesses said the woman was assaulted in Rhonda Namer’s home in the 2300 block of Garfield Street around 11:30 p.m. April 29.
One said she took the woman to the house after Teighlor Namer had contacted the woman and asked her to come over and talk with his mother.
During the investigation into the assault, a video surfaced on Facebook showing the assault.
On the video, Teighlor Namer is heard saying "you know I told you not to f--- me over and if you did, you would get hurt." He also is heard saying “let’s go guys” and the video shows Gibson and Rhonda Namer grab the woman and throw her to the floor.
The woman’s head was slammed into the floor several times and she was punched in the head and face by Rhonda Namer.
Gibson then assaulted the woman by dragging her by her hair and punching her in the face multiple times.
The video also shows Teighlor Namer kicking the woman in the head several times. He continued to assault her while she was lying face down on the floor and punched her in the head.
The witness who took the woman to the Namer home said she was crying and did not help the woman because she was scared they would assault her if she helped.
The witness further said the woman was thrown out on the street after the assault and was taken to the witnesses' home, where an ambulance was called, according to the affidavit.
In June 2016, Teighlor Namer was given a deferred sentence and placed on five years of probation after pleading guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury in connection with an assault in late March 2016.
A petition to revoke his probation was filed twice in the case and, in April 2017, his deferred sentence was revoked and he was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on two years of probation, according to court documents.