Three Illinois Quad-City residents have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a 33-year-old man at a Moline hotel in April, Moline Police Det. Michael Griffin said.
David C. Flores, 33, and Ajayi M. McIntyre, 39, both of Rock Island, and Ashley M. Gengler, 31, of Milan, each are charged with one count of drug induced homicide in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
The three were arrested May 22 and are being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 cash-only bonds.
Drug-induced homicide is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a minimum prison sentence of 15 years and not more than 30 years. Under certain circumstances, the prison sentence for the charge can be extended to a minimum of 30 years and no more than 60 years in prison.
Trials are set for July 9 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, and pre-trial hearings set for June 22.
Griffin said that Moline officers were dispatched at 1:50 a.m. April 18 to Residence Inn, 4600 53rd St., regarding an unresponsive man.
Officers and Moline Fire Department paramedics found Kyle P. Medinger who was suffering from an apparent overdose.
Medinger was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he was pronounced dead.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said that Medinger died of a heroin overdose.
The Moline Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or Q-C MEG, Milan Police Department, Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Rock Island County Coroner.