A Tipton, Iowa, man is facing a possible life term in federal prison after a federal jury found him guilty of eight charges related to the production, receipt, possession and distribution of child pornography.
Christian Hansen, 40, was convicted Friday after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court, Cedar Rapids.
The jury convicted Hansen of one count of sexually exploiting a child while being required to register as a sex offender, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and five counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a news release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, evidence at the trial showed that in July, Hansen took photos of a child’s genitals and emailed the photos to others. He also traded child pornography with others and possessed child pornography on multiple devices.
At the time of the offenses, Hansen was required to register as a sex offender based on a 2011 conviction in Nebraska of three counts of possession of child pornography.
A sentencing date will be set after a pre-sentence investigation and report is completed.
Hansen must serve a minimum of 35 years in federal prison, and could receive a maximum sentence of 240 years in federal prison.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Tipton and Cedar Rapids police departments, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tremmel.