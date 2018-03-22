Several traffic stops along Interstate 80 have yielded more than 200 pounds of cannabis along with other drugs resulting in the arrests of four people.
The arrests for drug trafficking took place between March 10-12, according to the Illinois State Police District 7 office.
In each incident, Illinois State Troopers observed traffic violations and the vehicles were stopped. Once contact was made with the occupants of each vehicle, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle, resulting in the following:
• 82 pounds of cannabis were seized at 9:50 p.m., March 10, along I-80 eastbound two miles east of Geneseo.
Charged with cannabis trafficking were:
Elizabeth V. Clayton, 25 and Leahcim J. Ferguson, 32, both of Schenectady, N.Y. Clayton and Ferguson were taken to the Henry County Jail.
• 8 kilograms of heroin and 5 kilograms of Fentanyl were seized at 10:15 p.m., March 11, along I-80 eastbound two miles east of Geneseo.
Charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance was Jimmy M. Mata Lozano, 29, San Tan Valley, Ariz. Lozano was taken to Henry County Jail.
• 153 pounds of cannabis, 3 pounds of cannabis wax and 3 bottles of liquid codeine were seized from a 17-year-old male juvenile at 3:20 p.m., March 12, along I-80 eastbound two miles west of Atkinson.