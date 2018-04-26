Two 14-year-old boys are in custody after Davenport police found them occupying a stolen vehicle early Thursday.
According to a news release issued Thursday by Davenport Police, at 2:56 a.m. officers attached to the Tactical Operations Bureau found a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West 55th Street.
As officers approached the car the two boys fled from the vehicle but were captured after a short foot pursuit.
Both of the boys are charged with one count each of first-degree theft and interference with official acts.
The vehicle the boys were in was a Volkswagen Jetta that was reported stolen at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was taken from the 1600 block of West 53rd Street.
No injuries or damage was reported in connection with the event.
The boys are being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
