A traffic stop and a subsequent search of a tent along the Mississippi River in Scott County Wednesday night led to the arrest of a man and woman on methamphetamine manufacturing charges.
David L. Ahrens, 39, and Shaylynn Kay Blessington, 39, both of Buffalo, face charges of controlled substance violation, possession of pseudoephedrine, possession of lithium, possession of petroleum distillates, possession of ammonia nitrate, and possession of sodium hydroxide.
The controlled substance violation is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the remaining charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Blessington also faces a charge of possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, and was cited for driving while license suspended. She was released Thursday from the Scott County Jail without posting bond and placed on the lowest level of pretrial supervision, according to court records. Blessington has a preliminary hearing June 5.
Ahrens waived his preliminary hearing and will be arraigned June 7. Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash or surety. If he posts bond, he will be placed on the highest level of pretrial supervision, according to court records.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office:
About 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Blue Grass police pulled over a vehicle driven by Blessington in the 11000 block of 140th Street in Davenport.
Ahrens was her front seat passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, K2, methamphetamine paraphernalia, lithium batteries, sodium hydroxide (lye), ammonia nitrate (cold pack), empty pseudoephedrine blister packs/box, petroleum distillates (Coleman camp fuel), empty bags of methamphetamine, tubing, salt, precursor receipts and a suspected HCL gas generator.
The traffic stop subsequently led to the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Buffalo, where Ahrens and Blessington were living in a tent along the river.
Officers found used coffee filters, sodium hydroxide and Coleman camp fuel.
According to the National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEX), Ahrens has purchased pseudoephedrine 53 times and was blocked seven times between Feb. 7, 2013 and May 4, 2018.
Blessington has purchased pseudoephedrine 36 times and was blocked five times between Nov. 21, 2015 and Wednesday.
Ahrens admitted to police he was involved with manufacturing methamphetamine and used the drug with Blessington. And that Blessington collected methamphetamine-making materials for him, according to the affidavits.
Ahrens was sentenced in October 2014 to a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation on charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, according to court records.
In October 2016, his probation was extended to Oct. 31, 2018.