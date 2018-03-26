Two drivers face charges following a four-vehicle crash Friday at the intersection of East River Drive and Mississippi Avenue that left several people injured, police said Monday.
Annastacia Herrera, 18, of East Moline, the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, faces charges of reckless driving, speeding, no seat belt and possession of a controlled substance.
Jennilee Walsh, 35, of Davenport, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer, faces traffic citations of driving left of center and no seat belt.
At 7:27 a.m. Friday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched to the intersection of East River Drive and Mississippi Avenue for a reported crash. Police say the preliminary investigation shows that Walsh was driving her Chevrolet Blazer west on East River Drive, when she crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Sentra driven by John Davis, 59, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
After the initial crash, the Blazer struck Herrera in the Chevrolet Impala head-on as it traveled east behind the Nissan Sentra. The Nissan Sentra was then struck by a Ford F-150, driven by Melanie O’Brien, 37, of Maysville, who was directly behind the crash and could not stop in time.
O’Brien was uninjured. The drivers of the other vehicles and Alana Stone, 19, of East Moline, a passenger in Herrera’s vehicle, were transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with non-life-threatening injuries. Their conditions were not known Monday. A charge of no seatbelt is pending against Stone, according to police.