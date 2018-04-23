The grandmother of slain Rock Island teenager Jescie J. Armstrong said Monday that she was “glad it’s over” following the guilty pleas and prison sentences of two men charged in connection with his April 2016 shooting death.
“We’re going to try and have some closure now, but I still think that they deserved more time,” she said of Kire G. Carr and Trey B. Gustafson. “Even (third co-defendant) Chelsea Raker. They took a life and they should have got life.”
Carr, 19, of Rock Island, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder under the accountability theory — meaning that someone died while he participated in an armed robbery —during a 15-minute hearing at the Rock Island County Justice Center.
As part of his plea with prosecutors, Carr was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence and will receive credit for time already spent in the Rock Island County Jail.
Once he completes his sentence, he will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
Prosecutors dismissed three additional counts of first-degree murder per the plea agreement.
Gustafson, 21, also of Rock Island, who faced one count of first-degree murder, pleaded guilty instead to conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison during a hearing lasting less than 14 minutes.
He must serve at least 50 percent of the sentence and was also given credit for time already served in the county jail. Once released, he two years of mandatory supervised release.
Neither Carr nor Gustafson made a comment during the plea and sentencing hearing.
After sentencing Gustafson, associate Judge Norma Kauzlarich said that she hopes he takes advantage of the education courses offered to him in prison “because that’s the only way you’re going to change your life."
“And, if nothing else, do it in an effort to honor Mr. Armstrong,” she said before Gustafson was led out of the courtroom.
Prosecutors say that on April 27, 2016, Gustafson contacted Armstrong to purchase approximately $150 of marijuana for him, Carr and Raker, 23, at Armstrong’s home in the 500 block of 20th Avenue in Rock Island.
The three reached an agreement during the car ride to Armstrong’s that Carr and Raker were going to rob Armstrong by “threatening force with handguns and taking marijuana without paying,” according to prosecutors.
Once inside the house, Gustafson went into a separate room “an act which showed his knowledge of the impending robbery of Trey Gustafson’s friend, Jescie Armstrong,” according to prosecutors.
He could not provide an eyewitness account of what happened.
During the drug deal, Carr pulled a handgun from inside his clothing and fired a shot into the air. He and Armstrong went to the floor fighting, while Raker stood right next to them.
Armstrong’s brother, Mark Snyder, also was in close proximity to the fight but could not provide an eyewitness accounts as to whether Raker or Carr fired the fatal shot, according to prosecutors.
Carr later gave a statement that Raker had a separate firearm from him and that she fired it during the robbery and that she shot Armstrong, according to prosecutors.
A juvenile who stayed behind in Raker’s car said that he saw Raker in possession of a gun prior to going into Armstrong’s house, according to prosecutors.
After the shooting, Raker, Carr, and Gustafson left the home with the marijuana. Raker, Carr and the juvenile traveled to Columbus, Ohio, where they were located the next day. Two handguns were found in the apartment, according to prosecutors.
Carr also was taken into custody; Raker was arrested in Georgia the following month.
Gustafson, who was shot in the buttocks during the incident, was arrested in July 2016.
Raker in October pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced in January to 40 years in prison.
During Carr’s plea and sentencing hearing, Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee said that his age at the time of the shooting — 17 — and his willingness to cooperate in the case against Raker were some of the factors that went into the plea agreement.
He said that that he believes Raker actually killed Armstrong, but contradictory evidence made it difficult to determine who actually possessed the gun that killed him.
Still, McGehee believes that justice was served in the case.
Kauzlarich didn’t mince her words when addressing Carr after she sentenced him Monday.
“What a waste of Mr. Armstrong’s life,” she said. “What a waste of your life, what a waste of Ms. Raker’s life, and Mr. Gustafson, quite frankly. Four kids. Four kids, although Ms. Raker is the one that’s an adult, but at the same time, what a waste.
“I truly wish you luck, sir, and I hope, I hope that you use this time to change your life and decide that you want to be a real, a real man, and not this.”