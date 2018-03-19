A Davenport man and a Muscatine woman were sentenced Monday to federal prison for their role in a string of credit union robberies.
Kevin Scott Denney, 60, and Cynthia Niebuhr-Hartley, 32, were sentenced to 28 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and bank robbery.
Once they complete their prison sentences, they must serve three years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Judge Stephanie Rose also ordered Denney to pay $24,541 in restitution. Niibuhr-Hartley was ordered to pay $5,980.
The man who admitted to robbing the Davenport credit unions, David S. Denney, 33, will be sentenced Tuesday morning on three counts of bank robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery.
According to court documents:
David Denney robbed Ascentra Credit Union, 1515 W. 53rd St., on Aug. 11, 2016, stealing $3,930 in cash; robbed the Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 N. Brady St, on Nov. 18, 2016, making off with $5,980 in cash; and robbed the Vibrant Credit Union again March 30, stealing $14,631 from two tellers.
During an interview with police and the FBI, David Denney confessed he robbed the credit unions and that his father, Kevin Denney, was the getaway driver and a knowing and willing participant in the Ascentra robbery, and that Niebuhr-Hartley drove the getaway vehicle during the first Vibrant robbery and that he paid her $400 for her participation.
Police recovered $9,901 from the Denney home.
Niebuhr-Hartley told police she was involved in the planning of the second Vibrant robbery and agreed to be the getaway driver for 25 percent of the robbery proceeds. The two tried to coordinate a date for the robbery but were unsuccessful.
Niebuhr-Hartley said she learned that the credit union was robbed when she received a news alert on her cellphone. She said she knew it had to be David Denney and was jealous and disappointed that she did not get to participate, according to the court documents.