Two East Moline men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an attempted armed robbery in Rock Island in January 2017.
Dalvent Jackson, 25, was sentenced by District Court Judge Sara Darrow to 30 years in prison.
Deaunta Tyler, 30, was sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison.
A third co-defendant, Ledell Tyler, 36, will be sentenced June 29.
The three men were convicted Nov. 15 of attempted armed robbery, discharging a firearm in furtherance of an attempted armed robbery and being felons in possession of firearms in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
Prosecutors say the three invaded a family home in Rock Island in search of drugs the night of Jan. 7, 2017.
During the attempted robbery, they threatened to shoot various occupants of the home, including two pregnant women and several young children.
Prosecutors say one of the men discharged a firearm during the robbery in an effort to further intimidate the occupants.
Approximately five hours after the attempted robbery, Rock Island police officers arrested the men after they fled from a traffic stop and crashed their vehicle.