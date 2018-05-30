Kristina Taylor didn’t want to yell or scream at the Davenport teenager who admitting to pulling the trigger on the gun that killed her 17-year-old son, Akeim Kenza Hill, on May 12, 2017.
She simply wanted to talk to Joseph Roosevelt Howard-Rogers Jr. as she stood in the gallery of a packed Scott County courtroom at his sentencing Wednesday.
“I need to explain to you who you took from me, who you took from his family,” Taylor said.
“You see, Akeim was a day dreamer. He was a Pisces with a memory of a gold fish. He had a three-second memory span. To us, we would joke around with him because he literally would walk into another room, turn right back around and ask, ‘wait, what was I going to get?’”
Everyone who knew him would agree that he was a “great kid,” she said.
“However, I’m not sure the two of you guys knew him,” Taylor said of Howard-Rogers and his co-defendant, James McKay Bailey Jr.
Rogers-Howard, 17, was sentenced Wednesday to up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a single charge of attempted murder in Hill’s death.
Bailey, 18, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on a charge of first-degree theft for his role in the incident that led to the shooting.
“I want to apologize for the situation and take full responsibility for my actions, and just ask the court for forgiveness,” Bailey said during his sentencing hearing Wednesday.
Just before noon on May 12, 2017, Bailey and Howard-Rogers met Hill, who was parked in the 700 block of East 10th Street near Sylvan Avenue.
Bailey had gone to buy marijuana from Hill that day when a fight broke out. Things escalated when Howard-Rogers took out a gun and shot Hill.
A short time later, Davenport police were called to Kirkwood Boulevard and Bridge Avenue and found Hill wounded in a car. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he died.
Bailey’s attorney, Derek Jones, said Wednesday that Bailey took marijuana from Hill but said there was no evidence that he was “acting in concert” with Howard-Rogers.
“Mr. Bailey should not have taken that marijuana, but he was not involved in killing Akeim Hill,” Jones said.
He asked Judge Joel Barrows to give him a deferred judgement or place him on probation.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Kimberly Shepherd said that while Bailey only pleaded guilty to a theft charge, “I think it needs to be said that his actions are what set in motion the chain of event that ultimately led to Akeim Hill’s death.”
In Howard-Roger’s case, she said that what concerned her most is that he “involved himself in a situation that essentially, at least in the beginning, had nothing to do with him.”
“He inserted himself in an issue that was between James Bailey and Akeim Hill,” Shepherd said. “He did that with a firearm; he did that in a situation where this wasn’t even a fight that had been a physical fight. But, he escalated it to that very quickly and his actions were disproportionate to the circumstances as supported by the evidence in this particular case.”
She also said that both Bailey and Howard-Rogers seemed to lack remorse and understanding of what they did.
Eric Dale, one of Howard-Rogers' appointed attorneys, asked for a deferred judgement and probation. He argued that despite the fact that he was born into family circumstances “that would seem to put him on the path toward criminal behavior,” Howard-Rogers had no prior offenses on his record.
He disagreed that Howard-Rogers had not showed remorse or compassion.
“He does, in fact, feel regret,” Dale said. “And it is not the hollow regret of somebody who got caught. This is the regret of somebody who knows what happened, who knows that he can’t take it back.”
Howard-Rogers declined to make a formal statement at sentencing.
“I think my attorneys summed everything up for me,” he said.
Howard-Rogers will not have to serve a mandatory sentence before he can be considered for parole because he was younger than 18 at the time of the shooting.
Barrows also ordered him to pay $150,000 to Hill’s estate and an additional $16,000 in restitution to his mother.
Taylor declined to speak at Bailey’s sentencing hearing.
At Howard-Rogers’ hearing, she said that her son had made a “poor choice” to sell marijuana. He had done so, Taylor said, to get money to pay a water bill at a home that he shared with his longtime girlfriend.
It was something that he had been stressing about and she couldn't help him with at that time, Taylor said.
However, he didn't deserve to pay for his decision with his life, she said.
Taylor told Howard-Rogers that she didn’t want an answer to why he shot her son. She just wanted to know if it was “really worth it.”
“I mean, by having Akeim out of the way, is your life any easier?” she asked Howard-Rogers. “Is it better in any way?
“I want you to think about that next time you’re angry or scared. I want you to rationalize this in your mind, the decision you’re about to make and the outcome of that situation.”