CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for any information about the pictured individual. Have you seen him?
According to CrimeStoppers: "On February 24, the pictured suspect entered CVS stores in Rock Island and Moline and presented five fake 50 dollar bills at each store, asking that the clerks put the money onto a debit card that he had with him. It wasn’t discovered the bills were fake until later.
"The suspect is described as a black male around 5-feet, 6-inches tall with 'dreads' in his hair, around 30-32 years of age. One of the clerks said he spoke with a "Caribbean accent".
Any one with information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.