CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking any information regarding a recent string of vandalism in East Moline.
According to CrimeStoppers: "On March 9, more than 25 cars were damaged in East Moline when unknown suspects shot out car windows with a BB gun. Most were parked in the area between the 100-600 blocks of 15th, 16th, and 17th avenues. The suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage."
Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.