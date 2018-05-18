CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has updated its list of wanted suspects and seeks the public's help with information leading to the arrests in several unsolved crimes.
Here are the 2 people added to the 'wanted' list:
Irvin Wilfredo Cabrera, 28, is wanted by Quad-City MEG for delivery of cannabis. Cabrera is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
Harold Michael Dooley, 56, is wanted by the Coal Valley Police Department on three counts of forgery. Dooley is 6-feet tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives is urged to call CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Do not approach these individuals. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
CrimeStoppers could use any information in solving these crimes:
Burglar hits 5 Star Wireless
"Officers responded to an alarm at the 5 Star Wireless store, 4107 44th Ave., Moline and discovered someone had forced entry to the business by breaking the through the glass front door. The suspect shown is seen on video taking the trash bag out of the trash can and filling it with numerous new cell phones with a total value over $2,000. The suspect’s face is covered but he is wearing a hoodie that says JORDAN across the bottom of the back."
Thief on bike hits Trevor True Value
"The suspect pictured here made numerous visits to Trevor True Value on 16th Street, Moline, recently and has stolen 3 Dewalt lithium battery packs valued at $360. The suspect is described as male, Hispanic, 6`1” tall, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, with a red hooded sweatshirt, dark stocking cap, dark tennis shoes and blue jeans. He will commonly travel to the business on a black and white bicycle."
Camaros stolen in Milan
"Sometime between the evening of Saturday, May 12, and Sunday, May 13 at 5 p.m., unknown suspects stole three Chevy Camaros from the lot at Bob Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan. All the cars had lock boxes removed to gained access to them. The cars are described as a black 2012 Camaro, a silver 2013 Camaro and a red 2014 Camaro. The total value of the three cars is $50,000.
