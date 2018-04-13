CrimesStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in locating the following pictured people recently added to its "wanted" list and help identifying the pictured suspects sought in several unsolved crimes.
First, the unsolved crimes:
• Counterfeit $50 passed at 7-11
"On March 31, this subject used a counterfeit $50 dollar bill at 7-Eleven in Moline to pay for a pack of cigarettes. He is described as being a white, male, with short dark chair, wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was in a dark Chevy pick-up truck (extended cab) with unknown Illinois registration."
If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
• House burglarized in Bettendorf
"During the early morning hours of March 23, someone forced their way into a residence in the 2000 block of Oak Street in Bettendorf. The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera. They got away with small electronics, cash, jewelry and watches."
• Gun stolen in car theft
"On March 28, just after midnight, a white 1995 GMC Sierra was stolen from a driveway in Port Byron, Illinois. The car was recovered but there was a rifle in the car that was not. The rifle described as a black Savage 12 FV .223 caliber rifle, gray synthetic stock, 5 shot top loader, with a Nikon scope, in a camouflage soft case. The weapon is valued at $1,500. With the warm weather, the number of these kinds of crimes will be increasing. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of locking your vehicles and taking the keys and any valuables with you."
Wanted suspects:
Zachary Ryan Inman, 24, is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for probation violation/possession of a controlled substance. Inman is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Inman has an extensive criminal history and is wanted for violating his probation on a prior drug charge.
Aaron Donnell Jones Jr., 26, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for unlawful use of a credit card. Jones is described as being 5-feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Jones and his girlfriend stole a credit card from her mother and charged over $1,300 on it.