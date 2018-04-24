Update from CrimeStoppers: Moline Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner/driver of the pictured black or dark colored car that appears to be a Dodge Intrepid. It was in the area of Burke Cleaners at the time of the robbery (April 16). They would like to question this person.
Earlier report: On April 16 at approximately 7 a.m., Moline Police responded to Burke Cleaners, 3024 Avenue of the Cities in reference to an armed robbery. The suspect, described as a male/white, blonde hair, 35-45 years of age wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt entered the business, inquired about prices and then pulled out a pair of scissors and demanded money from the cash register. After handing over the money the victim ran and locked herself in a bathroom. The suspect fled the area on foot. No one was hurt during the incident.
Any one with any information about these unsolved crimes or any person(s) involved, are urged to call CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.