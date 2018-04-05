Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Original story: The Moline Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying the pictured subjects.

They are wanted for questioning in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Moline.

Anyone with information should call Moline police at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.

