All of the subjects have been identified and the case will be completed and reviewed for criminal charges with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office. The followers of @MolinePolice social media have come through again and helped identify criminals. pic.twitter.com/lx66mqu1aH— Moline Police (@MolinePolice) April 5, 2018
Original story: The Moline Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying the pictured subjects.
They are wanted for questioning in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Moline.
Anyone with information should call Moline police at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.