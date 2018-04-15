Update: Fire Marshal Jim Morris and District Chief Neil Gainey met with Davenport building inspectors, the apartment building owner and a building contractor Monday morning.
The building contractor will begin the process of returning heat and hot water to the building and start the evaluation process of the structural damage and a timeline for repairs.
At this time no tenants will be able to return or occupy the building.
The unnamed occupant of the damaged apartment remains hospitalized.
Earlier report: The Davenport fire marshal is investigating the cause of an explosion at an apartment building that occurred at about 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Cedar Street.
Firefighters were called to 6520 Cedar St., a six-unit apartment building, where they found debris in the front and back yards, according to a news release issued by the City of Davenport.
Davenport Fire Department District Chief Neil Gainey said the building sustained some type of explosion.
Firefighters quickly extinguished any fire and located all of the tenants.
One man who occupied a ground-level apartment was found outside the backdoor of the building and needed medical attention. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment.
Due to the fire and questions about the structural integrity of the building, as well as a lack of heat and water, meant that the tenants were not able to return to their apartments Saturday.
The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois is assisting one adult and three children with shelter and other needs. The other six adult tenants of the building had other accommodations available.