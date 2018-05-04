Davenport police have identified the woman who died in a shooting early Friday as Destiny Orr-Clark, 19.
Police were called at 12:33 a.m. to the 900 block of East 36th Street for a report of shots fired. They found Orr-Clark at the scene, and transported her to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been scheduled. No other details, including whether a suspect or suspects have been identified, were released Friday.
Police said in a media release late Friday afternoon that the investigation is ongoing.
As of Friday, Davenport police have responded to 81 confirmed shootings. Orr-Clark's death is at least the third homicide to be investigated in the city this year.
Around 11:15 p.m. Jan. 26, police were called to the 1300 block of Warren Street and found Angel Herrera, 17, of Davenport, who had been shot.
He was taken to Genesis East and later transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he died.
No arrests have been made in the case.
On Jan. 8, police were called to the Flying J Travel Center at 11:57 a.m. for an unresponsive man.
Police found Chuck Olivier, 47, of Denham Springs and New Iberia, Louisiana, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
No arrests have been made yet in that case.