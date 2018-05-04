Davenport police are investigating an early-morning shooting that killed one woman.
Police were called at 12:33 a.m. to the 900 block of E. 36th St. regarding a shots-fired call. Officers arriving on scene located one person shot with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The person, an adult female, was treated at the scene then transported to Genesis East Hospital where she later died as a result of the injuries.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.
An autopsy is being scheduled. The name of the victim will not be released pending notification of the family.
No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.