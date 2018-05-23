The Rock Island County Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire Wednesday that damaged a vacant warehouse in the downtown Rock Island District.
Fire Marshal Greg Marty declined to say how and where the fire started and, when asked if foul play is suspected, said “it remains under investigation and all possibilities are being investigated.”
Rock Island firefighters were called at 3:52 a.m. to the warehouse at 103 19th St., which at one time housed a wholesale meat packing plant.
Marty said a MABAS (mutual-aid box alarm system) alarm and ladder trucks from Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments were dispatched because of the size of the fire and the building’s proximity to The Locks, a four-story apartment building located to the east.
Fire fighters observed heavy fire coming from the windows when they arrived on scene. Marty said fire fighters were on the scene for several hours and that the last unit cleared the scene around 9 a.m.
He said the building was damaged but was not a total loss.
"The fire was localized and our guys were able to keep it in one area of the building," Marty said. "Much of the building is still in good shape."
No injuries were reported. Residents of The Locks were evacuated as a precaution around 5 a.m. and we allowed back into the building about 90 minutes later.
Marty said the fire was contained to a “local area” in the building, so it was not a total loss.
First Avenue was shut down between 18th and 20th streets as fire fighters worked. The road was reopened around 8 a.m., Marty said.
Rock Island Fire Battalion Chief Doug DuBree said at the scene that there was power to the building and a "for sale" sign in a first-floor window.
Marty did not know exactly how long the building had been vacant.
Lee News Network contributed to this report.