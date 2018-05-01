A woman accused of striking another with a pipe wrench has been sentenced as part of a deal with prosecutors through which she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.
Toni May, 37, of Pasco, Wash., was initially charged with two counts of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stemmed from an attack that authorities say happened Jan. 23 in Rock Island. The victim was struck about the head with a pipe wrench.
May has since pleaded guilty to an amended count of misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
The other aggravated battery charge was dismissed and May was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and credit for 83 days she served in jail.
The hearing in which she entered her guilty plea and was sentenced was on April 20 before Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr, according to court records.