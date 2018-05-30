A woman accused of driving the vehicle in a drive-by shooting in April and Davenport was arrested early Wednesday during a traffic stop.
Brittany Danielle Randolph, 22, who has addresses listed in Davenport and Galesburg, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Bond was set Wednesday at $15,000 cash-only. Court records show that if she posts bond, she will be on pretrial supervision that includes biweekly face-to-face contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 8.
The intimidation charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the remaining charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Davenport police allege in arrest affidavits that Randolph “unlawfully and willfully aided and abetted” a man by driving him around and knowing that he was armed with a black 9mm handgun at 9:52 p.m. April 26.
Police say the man, who was not named in the arrest affidavits, fired the gun two times into a group in the 1400 block of North Gaines Street.
One person suffered a minor injury in the shooting, according to the arrest affidavits.
Police who canvassed the scene found one R-P 9mm shell casing. A shell casing also was found on the rear passenger side of Randolph’s car, according to the affidavits.
The gun was not recovered, according to the affidavits.
The man who fired the gun has multiple felony convictions, according to the affidavits.
It was not immediately clear whether Randolph herself had any felony convictions.
At 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Randolph because she had active warrants against her.
According to arrest affidavits, she consented to a search of the vehicle and told an officer that there were prescription pills inside the vehicle that were not in a prescription bottle.
The officer located a clear pink make-up container that was inside of the Randolph’s purse that contained 94 Alprazolam pills, according to arrest affidavits. Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
She subsequently was charged with possession with intent to deliver, an aggravated misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor.