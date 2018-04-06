A Scott County woman is facing charges alleging she stole $71,000 from the company for which she worked as a part-time bookkeeper, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.
Jennifer Michele Farmer-Thiesen, 42, is charged with one count of ongoing criminal activity, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Farmer-Thiesen also is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Roloff, beginning in June 2015 until December 2017, Farmer-Thiesen used her company’s credit cards to make personal purchases totaling $71,000.
She then concealed the purchases by altering the company’s Quick Book’s software.
Farmer-Thiesen was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.