An 18-year-old arrested Wednesday afternoon after he stole a vehicle and crashed it is expected to appear in court this morning.
Jeremiah Roberto Cruz, no address listed, was booked into the Scott County at 4:18 p.m. on charges of second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and leaving the scene of an accident, a serious misdemeanor.
He also was cited for not having a driver’s license.
According to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court by the Davenport Police Department:
At 12:10 p.m., Cruz stole a vehicle at a convenience store on Brady Street. The owner of the vehicle identified Cruz as being present at the scene prior to the vehicle being stolen.
At 2:33 p.m. crashed the vehicle in the 3600 block of Division Street. Multiple witnesses at the scene said Cruz was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.
Witnesses told police that Cruz retrieved items from the vehicle and then left the scene on foot. He was followed by witnesses and detained until police arrived.
A record check showed that he did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the affidavits.