A teenager who was shot Saturday night in Davenport has died from his injuries.
According to a news release from Davenport police, who were notified by University Hospitals, Iowa City, the victim has been identified as Jovontia Jones, 16, of Davenport.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. when Davenport police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots fired.
Police found shell casings on the 1200 block of Harrison Street. While officers investigated the scene, a gunshot victim transported by a private vehicle arrived at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, for treatment. He then was transported to University Hospitals for further treatment.
The investigation continues. No other details were available Sunday.
Harrison Street was shut down at 14th Street on Saturday night for more than three hours while police investigated the shooting.