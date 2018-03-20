As she listened Tuesday to a presentation about possible artistic concepts for the Davenport riverfront, Chelsea Landman said she was very encouraged by the ideas she was hearing.
Her favorite was the fact that if the riverfront is going to be done right, artist David Dahlquist said the city will have to “go big.”
“I’ve grown up on the river,” Landman said. “My grandpa moved here from Ohio when he was young and stayed here. I’ve lived on the river all my life and if we really go all in we could create something really wonderful.”
Dahlquist, of RDG Dahlquist Art Studio, Des Moines, spent about 45 minutes talking to about 110 people who gathered at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport to hear his ideas about the artistic future of the riverfront.
The crowd watched a slideshow of completed projects and concepts as he spoke.
“This project will develop an overall story of the riverfront that will establish it as an iconic destination and bolster a connection with downtown Davenport and the rest of the Quad-Cities,” he said of the scope and nature of the project. The other aspect is that the project will provide continuity with other works of art along the riverfront.
Dahlquist explained how the art should be part of the landscape of the riverfront and not just something that is stuck in the ground.
But if the riverfront is going to be done right, Dahlquist said, “You have to go big.”
It was that idea of going big and doing it right that got Landman excited.
“I am very encouraged by their idea of making no small plans, and the idea of not only celebrating our river but having the people participate in the narrative,” Landman said.
Landman also said she liked Dahlquist's notion of, “You can’t hesitate. You really have to dedicate yourself to the celebration we have here and I think we have a hard time doing that sometimes.”
Rebecca Briesmoore, of Davenport, said she loves the idea that the riverfront will be a destination.
“We have a lot of arts in the Quad-Cities, but the skybridge is our only destination piece and I think if we can include more pieces like that as they do in Chicago and some of the other bigger cities around the world we can draw more people to the riverfront.”
Briesmoore, who rode her bicycle to the Figge for the presentation, said she also likes the idea of interactive art, “instead of having just statues because at the end of the day we have tons of statues. But if we have something more that’s an experience it will draw more people.
Briesmoore and others at the presentation were adamant that there be no restaurants or other buildings.
“I want it to be open to the public, places where people can walk and enjoy their time down here,” she said. “I want it to be more pedestrian and bike friendly and keep cars out of it, and minimized the railroad impact as much as possible.
Bruce Walters of Davenport said, “I like that we’re not just talking about pedestal artwork. We’re talking about interaction. It is meant to be a destination.”
“I don’t want to see buildings down here,” Walters said. The W.D. Petersen Memorial Music Pavilion and the skybridge need to be incorporated, he added. “Those are part of our history, especially the pavilion.”
There is no destination artwork in the city center, he said. “I hope the vision and finances are here to support big ideas,” Walters said. “It will take everyone to be involved to get it done.”
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said to get it done will take strong public-private partnerships and “a steady, strategic ongoing movement. That’s why RDG is here.”
“It’s not going to be done overnight,” he said. “But if we’re going to do this right we’re going to have to invest the necessary funds, but we’ve got to do that with the mindset that we’ve got to take care of our taxpayers, but we also have to take care of our future.”
These are the kinds of projects that meld the public and private sectors together, as well as other types of investment, that help to create something special, Klipsch said.