Davenport aldermen voted 9-1 to approve a 90-day moratorium on business licenses in the Rockingham Road corridor, but did grandfather in existing property owners so they may move forward with their business plans.
The lone no vote was Alderman 4th Ward Ray Ambrose.
The vote was taken during Wednesday’s committee-of-the-whole meeting with all council members in attendance.
Before the vote, city administrator Corri Spiegel asked the council to amend the ordinance to exempt property owners of record as of May 2 from the continued moratorium, and then provide staff direction to begin a rezoning process.
“The city has been undergoing, for more than a year, a zoning code update and a rewrite and that project is due to come to you later this year,” Spiegel told the council. She said that property owners of record may proceed with their business plans as long as they are in good standing.
Spiegel added that research done by city staff found that “there are very, very few businesses along that corridor that are licensed, so as part of our efforts over the coming months we’ll be making sure that all of the businesses in the area maintain good standing under the city code.”
John Martin, who owns Bolt Motors at 2550 Rockingham Road, may now expand his auto dealership into the parking lot of what was once Burger King. Martin bought the property with the idea of expanding his dealership, but got caught in the moratorium fray.
“It’ll take us 30-45 days to get the building ready,” Martin said. “But in that 30-45 days we have to remodel and make the place look nice and signage and make it appealing. So we can’t just stick cars there.”
Derric Carter, who owns Carter’s Auto Salvage at 3426 S. Concord St. and recently purchased the old Moose Lodge at 2333 Rockingham Road, said he can now get the lodge ready as a car dealership.
But Carter, who purchased the salvage lot, formerly known as Big Red’s, in October 2016, said he feels he was the target of the moratorium for his junk yard and that others, including Martin, got caught in the crossfire.
Carter said he currently is fighting a city citation of maintaining a nuisance that he was given Feb. 18. That case is scheduled for trial for May 23 in Scott County District Court.
There were numerous residents from the first and second wards within the Rockingham Road corridor who spoke about the moratorium.
Throughout the meeting aldermen said that the corridor has long needed attention, and that they are committed to the investment along Rockingham Road.
Alderman at-large, Kyle Gripp, told the crowd that urban revitalization has been a top priority with the current council and that the focus on the Rockingham Road corridor was by the demand of residents.
“We’ve got an upcoming zoning or overlay where you can control what the future of the corridor looks like,” Gripp said. “If we don’t put the moratorium on there, it could change before we pass what we want and right now the majority of that corridor is zoned heavy industrial. And from what we’ve heard from neighbors heavy industrial is not what they want to see for the future of the Rockingham Road corridor.”
Mayor Frank Klipsch said the current council has committed itself to urban revitalization, but that “urban revitalization doesn’t mean one particular part of town. It means all parts of town.”
Klipsch said that revitalizing the Rockingham Road corridor will take time and money, “but we’re committed to making this happen.”
“The fact that it’s on our top goal list means something,” Klipsch said. “It’s never been on there before. So we need to be sure we do it right.”
After the meeting, Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, said that completing the needed sewer and pavement reconstruction on Rockingham Road was just “one step in the planning for the future of the Rockingham corridor.
“This next step, developing a formal plan for the corridor’s future is critical to revitalizing this corridor for the benefit of 1st Ward residents, businesses and the city,” Dunn added.