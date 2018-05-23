Davenport aldermen unanimously passed the first reading of the ordnance that will create the Elmore Corners Overlay District during Wednesday’s city council meeting.
In keeping with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation, the overlay district will not include the properties of THF, the developer-owner of Davenport Commons, which is located on the south end of the Elmore Corners Overlay District.
In addition to making the area attractive to businesses and shoppers as well as making it bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly, the overlay district will create new building design guidelines that will require buildings to “contribute to the Elmore Corners destination appearance,” according to the site plan drawn up by architectural and economic development firm of Vandewalle & Associates of Madison, Wisconsin.
The overlay is located on about 264 acres on the northeast side of Davenport at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Interstate 74.
Because THF already has businesses in the area, and because it continues to send out marketing materials with the building specifications that the city and THF agreed to in 2001, THF has asked the council to respect the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation and keep Davenport Corners out of the Elmore Corners Overlay District.
“THF has been a good and fiscally responsible neighbor and developer for the city of Davenport,” the company’s Davenport attorney Candy Pastrnak told aldermen Wednesday. During the time from 2001 to the present, she said, “$43 million has been expended in the development that includes Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field and Stream and Hobby Lobby.”
That area, she said, “is almost completely developed. It has been developed based on the agreements THF made with the city in 2001.”
Since that time, she added, the company has complied with all the city’s requests and demands that came with the development of the Elmore Avenue and 53rd Street corridor.
To change the design and building agreements now would place a financial burden on THF in that companies may not decide to come based on the new overlay design specs.
Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, said that the measure upon which the council is voting already keeps THF out of the Elmore Corners Overlay District, and he questioned why the city is not trusted by the company in that its attorney, Pastrnak, showed up again to present virtually the same argument that was presented the week before at the committee-of-the-whole meeting.
Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, made sure again that what the council was voting for did not include THF in the Elmore Corners Overlay District.
In other news, Davenport aldermen voted 9-1 to have sellers of 1.4g consumer fireworks such as bottle rockets, fire crackers and roman candles, to set up their shops in designated industrial districts in the city to keep them away from residential areas. Alderman Kyle Gripp, At-large, was the lone no vote.
Novelty fireworks such as sparklers and snakes and poppers may still be sold at local stores.