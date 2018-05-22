Tombstones mark the graves of people buried in cemeteries, but they are not the final word. Grave markers can deteriorate to the point of disappearing, and sometimes people are buried without a marker in the first place because there was no money to pay for it.
But that doesn't mean a person's final resting place is lost forever, according to William Gilbert, of Port Byron.
Gilbert believes he can locate unmarked graves through a process called "witching" in which he walks over a prospective area holding two metal rods that will abruptly cross, seemingly on their own, when they are positioned above human remains.
Gilbert will demonstrate witching, also called divining and dowsing, on Saturday, May 26, at Davenport City Cemetery when the cemetery's volunteer council presents a program called "The Last Word: If Headstones Could Talk."
In addition to witching, there will be talks on human hair wreaths, a Victorian-era craft in which people remembered the dead by making wreaths out of their loved one's hair; epitaph rubbings, cemetery symbolism and headstone restoration/cleaning.
Gilbert learned about witching from a friend who, like Gilbert, also is interested in all things related to history, genealogy and cemeteries.
The process is simple: Take a thin metal rod about 30 inches long (a clothes hanger would work) and bend a 90-degree angle at one end to create a handle. Make two of these. Then, simply walk over the prospective area with the rods held straight out in front, and the rods will do the rest. They can even indicate whether the remains are male or female, Gilbert believes.
Scientists have found no evidence that this practice works. William Whittaker, research director for the Office of the State Archaeologist at the University of Iowa, is among the skeptics. About 15 years ago he authored a paper in which he concluded there was no evidence to support witching, and he recently told the Quad-City Times that he "hasn't seen anything to change my mind."
If someone in his office wants to find an unmarked grave, they will use ground-penetrating radar that picks up disturbances in soil and air pockets.
But Gilbert feels confident that "what we're doing is right."
He doesn't know how witching works, just that it does. "There's really not much to it," he said. "Anyone can do it."
After his demonstration on Saturday, he'll invite audience members to try their hand at it.