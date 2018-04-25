Davenport aldermen has given city staff seven days to prove that a study on the uses and changes in the Rockingham Road corridor can be completed in the next 90 days before approving a proposed moratorium on business licenses.
City staff has been trying to complete the study ahead of any possible zoning changes in the corridor.
During Wednesday’s city council meeting, aldermen were to vote on extending the moratorium on business licenses in the corridor for 90 days because staff needed more time to meet with a consultant to hone in on the uses and changes the city envisions for the area, one of the city’s main gateways.
The process has been going on since November.
Bruce Berger, director of community planning and economic development, said it took some time to realize that the cost and scope of hiring a consultant and giving the area a hard look would be more expensive than originally thought.
“It took some time to finally home in on that fact, and roughly 4½ to five months had passed,” he said. “We were hoping to jumpstart the process but after one meeting it was obvious it was going to take more time to get the study done."
But several local business owners say they have been stuck paying taxes on properties that are sitting empty and generating no income.
Derric Carter, who owns several properties including the old Moose Lodge at 2333 Rockingham Road, said he and other business owners have been adversely affected by the moratorium.
“The properties that we own we’re not really allowed to do anything with,” Carter said. “We purchased these properties with the idea of bringing business to the west end of Davenport and give it a commercial identity in some form and fashion.”
Carter said that in his talks with city staff, he was told the vision is for coffee shops and eateries, “which is fantastic.”
“But what draws people here,” he said. “People just don’t come to some random eatery and try it on the west end of Davenport. We need to have business that will draw people into the west end of Davenport.”
John Martin, who owns Bolt Motors at 2550 Rockingham Road, said he paid cash for the property that once was home to a restaurant in hopes of expanding his used car dealership.
“This property is sitting empty,” Martin said. “We’re losing so much money with that property just sitting there.” In addition to property taxes, he said he recently got a bill from MidAmerican Energy for $1,000.
Jeff Weingart, who is a partner in several rental properties in the area, said the city is hindering people from using properties that were purchased in good faith.
The business owners had confidence in the existing zoning and the information provided by city staff when they purchased the properties, Weingart said. “These were purchases based on the acceptable use at the time of the purchase,” he said.
A vote to continue the moratorium “seems very questionable,” he said.
Alderman Marion Meginnis introduced a petition that she said was signed by about 90 people who were in support of the moratorium.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel pointed out that the work that has been put into the Rockingham Road corridor was partly at the request of residents and partly the work of city staff at the direction of council.
That area is a gateway corridor that the city has wanted to improve for many years and the city made the capital investment to make all the improvements, she said. Rockingham Road is now getting the focus it deserves.
Alderman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, suggested giving staff seven days to see if they can define the timeline of the study better.
Aldermen voted 7-2 in favor of Rawson’s motion, with Alderman Kyle Gripp, At-large, and Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward casting the two "no" votes. Alderman Richard Clewell, 6th Ward, was absent.