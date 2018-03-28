Palmer College of Chiropractic can move forward with plans to improve and expand its campus after the Davenport City Council gave the final unanimous vote Wednesday night on the institution’s planned institutional district ordinance.
The ordinance rezones 37.63 acres in which Palmer will invest, over about 10 years, an estimated $50 million, adding educational and recreational facilities as well as student housing.
“We are very pleased at this important milestone to the development of the campus to serve our campus population and increase the learning facilities for our students as well as the experiences they have on campus,” Palmer Chancellor Dennis Marchiori said after the city council meeting.
Marchiori added that Davenport’s economic development staff, planning and zoning board, as well as the city council, have researched the project to make sure it is a good move not only for the college but for the community
Now, it is to the drawing board for Palmer.
“We’re in the early planning stages,” Marchiori said. “We don’t own the properties that we would need to carry out some of the plans that are mentioned in the PID. So the first step is to try and acquire some of the properties.”
In the meantime, he added, the college will work with its architectural and engineering partners to plot the future moves and designs.
Mayor Frank Klipsch has responded to concerns of the public that a large number of poor people and families in the area will be displaced and that there will be no place for them to go.
But Klipsch has been adamant that the city is working diligently on neighborhood redevelopment that will ensure fair and affordable housing for those who need it.
Speaking after the meeting Klipsch said that “Palmer, a longtime, keystone member of our community has now provided us a capstone for our further economic development, urban revitalization and more housing for people that need it the most.”
Klipsch said he and the city council and city staff are confident that the “investment of potentially $50 million in our core community” will create more development “for people of all socio-economic groups, and that’s what this is really about, that’s why this is so important to us.”
“We want to create a destination neighborhood for people that could live anywhere they wanted to and for those that have difficulty finding affordable housing,” he said. “It’s one inclusive neighborhood and this is an opportunity for us to get that kickoff to make that happen.”
Several members of the public spoke before the council’s vote about the need for affordable housing, as well as how many people could end up being displaced as a result of the PID. At least one person asked that the council delay the vote.
But Davenport Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, said that “Palmer should not be the sticking point for housing issues in Davenport.”
“We’ve had housing issues in Davenport for decades,” Rawson said, adding that the area where Palmer is planning to build “has been stressed and blighted for how many decades.”
“This could spur additional development,” Rawson said. “It is not the case that tomorrow morning there will be 105 people on the streets. The Palmer PID is at least a 10-year process.”
Palmer, she added, does not own property in which people who are not students are housed. “They have property with students in it,” she said.
“I’m a big proponent of urban revitalization and this is a key area where this can start south of Locust Street,” Rawson said.
Alderwoman Marion McGinnis, 3rd Ward, in which Palmer is located, told those in the audience concerned about the effect the PID will have on low-income people and families that she and the rest of the council has heard them.
Alderman Richard Clewell, 6th Ward, added that he appreciated the things that have been said, and he understood that there will be some people impacted. But the city will not turn its back on those in need.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that this is the right thing for us,” Clewell said. “I think it’s in the best interest of the city.”
Alderman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, assured the audience that, “It doesn’t end here tonight. This is just another step in the process and issues will be addressed as it moves forward.”