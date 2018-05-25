A Davenport woman came up with a nifty anniversary present for her husband last week.
Just days after celebrating her 46th wedding anniversary, Thelma Gerischer won a $30,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game.
She claimed her prize May 18 at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.
Gerischer bought her winning ticket at Q-C Mart, 2747 Rockingham Road in Davenport. She won the 72nd of 91 top prizes in the game.
“When I get done playing the card, then I count how many (words) that I got,” said Gerischer, 72. “When I hit 10, I said, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I couldn’t believe it.”
After realizing she won the top prize, she said her first thought was of her husband, Michael.
“What was going through my head? My husband will find a way to use it,” she said with a chuckle.
The couple plan to use some of the winnings to pay off a recent automobile purchase.
Gerischer said she will continue to play Bonus Crossword.
“I enjoy playing, I really do,” she said. “We’re both retired and that’s kind of my pastime. I’ll continue playing them, believe me.”
Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game. More details about how to play this game can be found on the Iowa Lottery’s website, www.ialottery.com.