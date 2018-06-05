The federal government has awarded a $6.3 million grant to the Davenport Municipal Airport for runway upgrades, Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, said Tuesday.
The grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration and will be used to rehabilitate the airport's main runway.
"The Davenport Municipal airport plays a critical role in allowing the community to grow, as well as fuel additional economic development throughout the region," Loebsack said in a statement. "I am pleased that Davenport Municipal Airport is receiving this competitive funding, helping the airport to continue to grow safely and effectively."
The city has solicited bids for the project, but the deadline for submissions isn't until June 12, according to the city's website.
— Ed Tibbetts