A Davenport man remained in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond Tuesday after police say he stole a woman's car by force last month.
Trazail Dontae Jordan, 22, was booked into the jail at 7:21 a.m. Sunday on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree robbery.
A preliminary hearing is slated for July 12.
At 4:33 p.m. June 16, Davenport police were dispatched to the 2700 block of West 72nd Street for a report of a robbery.
Police say Jordan approached the woman, who was in the driver's seat of her vehicle, and grabbed her hair and dragged her out of the car, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
He then took the vehicle, which was valued at approximately $2,000, according to the affidavit.
The burglary charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the theft charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The robbery charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
— Times staff