A body that was recovered from the Mississippi River near the Credit Island causeway Wednesday morning has been identified as Timothy Maxwell, 60, of Bettendorf.
Police confirmed Maxwell is the man who reportedly fell into the river Saturday.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday. No foul play is suspected, according to police.
Maxwell was located about 10:57 a.m. Wednesday by a fisherman and his body was recovered by the Davenport Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Davenport Fire crews were called to the Davenport Sailing Club, 1225 E. River Drive, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday to assist with looking for the man.
Davenport Fire District Chief Neil Gainey said in a media release Saturday that the "probability was high" that the man fell into the river.
Crews from Davenport Fire, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, East Moline, Department of Natural Resources and Coast Guard all supplied boats and equipment to look for the man.
The dive team from Big River rescue also assisted Saturday afternoon.