Davenport police on Tuesday morning identified a 32-year-old Davenport man who died Sunday night following a motorcycle versus vehicle crash.
Jared Boley, 32, of Davenport, who was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
At 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Pine Street and 38th Place.
The initial investigation revealed the Boley was driving the motorcycle south on Pine Street through the intersection with Kimberly Road.
Several witnesses reported that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed into a residential area, according to police.
A passenger car driven by Ai Yun Lin, 39, of Bettendorf, was traveling eastbound on 38th Place and attempted to turn north onto Pine Street as the motorcycle approached the uncontrolled intersection, according to police.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle lost control, began to go into a slide as it struck the driver’s side, front corner of the passenger car as it entered Pine Street, according to police.
Lin was not injured in the crash.
Investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.