The driver that was killed in a motorcycle crash in Davenport early Tuesday has been identified as Timothy Douglas, 54, of Moline.
At 2:48 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries on the Interstate 280 exit ramp to Rockingham Road.
A construction crew arriving at a work scene discovered the accident and alerted authorities.
Douglas was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rushholme Street, Davenport, and died a short time later.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.