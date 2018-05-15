The Davenport Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.
About 4:22 p.m., Thursday, officers responded to the 3900 block of West River Drive, where the infant was unresponsive, police said in a news release.
Emergency medical services were initiated at the scene and continued at a local hospital, where the infant died.
Detectives from the criminal investigations division is investigating the events surrounding the incident and an autopsy is being scheduled.
No other information was released.