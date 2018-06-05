Davenport Police say officers working a detail at the Pride Week festival in the East Village on Friday received complaints of a business owner using offensive language and are following up on them.
The resentment appeared to be building for weeks.
The officers were working in an off-duty capacity, according to a news release. Police are not releasing additional information about the incident at this time.
The Times has confirmed the business owner was John Wisor, owner of 11th Street Precinct and several other properties in the Village. Several witnesses told the Times Wisor was shouting anti-gay slurs at festival workers.
In the release, the department also said police were dispatched at 12:01 p.m. Friday, June 1, to the 2100 block of East 11th Street for a report of a disturbance between the business owner and crews setting up for the festival. An officer determined it was a dispute over how the festival was being set up, and explained to the owner the festival had city approvals and issues should be directed to city event staff. No police report nor criminal charges were filed.