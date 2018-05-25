Davenport's population shrunk a bit in 2017, according to new government estimates, while Bettendorf grew.
Rock Island and Moline also saw a decline in population, the government says.
The new population figures, which were released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, estimate the population in cities and towns across the country as of July 1, 2017.
Here are the selected figures for cities and towns in the Quad-City area, with 2016 estimate in parentheses:
Iowa
Davenport. 102,320 (102,385)
Bettendorf. 38,813 ((35,606)
Eldridge. 6,543 (6,276)
LeClaire. 3,969 (3,962)
Clinton. 25,480 (25,654)
Muscatine. 23,782 (23,852)
Illinois
East Moline. 21,109 (21,224)
Moline. 42,231 (42,419)
Rock Island. 38,110 (38,341)