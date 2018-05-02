The Davenport Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa Committee, or RAGBRAI, seeks volunteers to assist with many aspects of the bike race. For example, volunteers are needed to help greet visitors and assist them with directions and information.
Interested volunteers can sign up at www.davenportragbrai.com.
This year will be the 46th annual non-competitive bicycle ride across the state July 22-28 for thousands of cyclists and support crews from around the world.
The route on the last day will take riders from Iowa City to Davenport on Saturday, July 28.