The Davenport school board will consider Monday a lease-to-purchase agreement that would give students in Davenport's Creative Arts Academy a new home base, beginning in the fall.
The agreement is for the entire second floor of the Ground Transportation Center on West River Drive between Ripley and Harrison streets, Davenport. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges currently owns this 25,000 square feet of space and uses it for administrative offices and classrooms. But those functions will move next month to the new Urban Campus of Scott Community College at the corner of 3rd and Brady streets.
The purchase price is $2 million, which will be partially financed with 50 percent of the $250,000 annual lease money over five years. The balance after five years will be paid from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, fund. Lease payments will come from the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, fund, according to the district.
The Creative Arts Academy of the Quad-Cities, as it is formally called, is a "school within a school" that opened for the 2014-15 year with the goal of giving students a more in-depth exploration of music, theater, visual art and communication/media arts than would be possible in the traditional classroom setting.
The arts classes are taught in various locations, including the Davenport Public Library-Downtown, with core instruction at Sudlow Intermediate or Central High School.
Superintendent Art Tate regards the academy as "probably the best program in education I've been involved with."
The idea came out of the District of Distinction committee, a broad-based community group that began working in 2011 to identify innovative programs that would best meet the needs of students and offer an exceptional educational experience.
Growth; cost to run
First-year enrollment was 50 sixth graders with about 25 11th and 12th graders taking academy classes as electives, for a total of 75. Every year since then, as another sixth grade class was added, the number of grades in the academy increased by one.
For the current 2017-18 year, there are four grades with an enrollment of 204 students, with about 30 11th and 12th graders taking academy classes as electives, for a total of 234.
The academy costs about $1.2 million annually to run, Tate said. Of that, about $800,000 comes from the district's general fund.
"This is money we'd spend anyway; these are our students." he said. "It's not added money. The district would have to pay that anyway."
That leaves about $400,000 that needs to raised through outside grants, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers, he said. The extra pays for the three people who administer the academy, including department chairman Joel Franken, and for the teacher time involved in having smaller classrooms, Tate said.
He likens this $400,000 to money raised by a booster club to support marching band, for example.
The academy is on target to bring in that additional money this year and the next three years, thanks to substantial, multi-year grants from The Bechtel Trusts and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, he said.
Another source of outside funds is state money students bring with them when they open-enroll from outside the Davenport district. This year the academy has attracted 28 students from outside the district, including seven from Illinois who pay $6,700 in tuition.
Those Illinois students bring $46,900 to the district that goes to operations and the general fund, money "we would not have had in the district except for the academy," Tate said.
The amount of money brought by Iowa students who open-enroll into Davenport is "not that clear cut and not something that we can even 'ball park' quickly," Dawn Saul, district spokeswoman said.
In addition to the Davenport public library, academy classes are taught in the Figge Art Museum, the River Music Experience and the Kahl Building owned by Eastern Iowa. For the past couple of years, the district has rented a couple of rooms in the Ground Transportation Center as well.
Why downtown?
Tate said some district residents have asked him why the academy didn't move into the J.B. Young school building, which has been closed and is being repurposed, or the Lincoln Elementary School building that also is closed and is for sale.
"The concept has always been a downtown fine arts school and if it was anywhere else, it would lose the concept," Tate said.
Asked how the district justifies spending money on the Ground Transportation Center when it is considering closing Monroe Elementary School, Tate said that the savings of closing a school is in personnel, not the building.
Tate is fiercely proud of the academy. "They need this academy," he said of the students enrolled there. "They'd be lost in a regular classroom. They are special students."
The arts is one of the Davenport district's strengths, and the academy builds on that, he said.