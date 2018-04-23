creative arts academy plan Here is a sketch of how the second floor rooms of the Ground Transportation Center -- currently the Urban Center of Eastern Iowa Community Col…

MORE ON NEW LOCATION'S COSTS The district currently is paying a total of $115,860 to lease space for the arts academy from four different entities; those leases would end: Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, $39,960 (Kahl building and Urban Center) River Music Experience, $20,000 City of Davenport, $39,900 (library) Figge Art Museum, $16,000 Ongoing operating expenses for utility, maintenance and custodial costs at the new Ground Transportation Center location are estimated at about $85,500 annually. About $85,000 also will be needed (and is budgeted in the district's PPEL fund) to get the space ready for classes this fall, including installation of a computer network and phones and a secure entrance.

WHAT ABOUT THE LIBRARY? The Creative Arts Academy currently leases about 4,300 square feet of space in the Davenport Library-Downtown that includes two large classrooms and a technology lab. Amy Groskopf, library director, said that with the downtown building 50 years old this year, staff already had started to look at some updates that would add features that 21st Century library users are looking for. Last year the library contracted with Legat Architects, of Moline, for conceptual plans and estimated costs for those updates in the event the academy found a new home. "Our current thoughts are to use the space in a variety of ways — a meeting room, some study rooms, and some staff office space," she said.

