Starting Wednesday, June 6, River Drive at Federal Street will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic to allow for paving operations on East River Drive as part of sewer and pavement improvements taking place.
Work is expected to take only one day. One eastbound and westbound lane allowing for two-way travel is expected to be reinstated the following day.
Depending on weather, River Drive may be returned to four lanes of traffic, sometime the week of June 11.
Work will continue on Federal, north of River Drive to Isabel Bloom Way (Swits St.) through the fall.