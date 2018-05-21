Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate removed the option of closing a high school from the district Vision 2020 plan and replaced it with another one: Consider closing a rural school that is part of the Davenport School District.
The board met Monday as a committee-of-the-whole to discuss Vision 2020, a plan to restructure district finances and facilities.
“I look at 2020 as a blueprint for getting us where we have to go,” said board member Bruce Potts.
“None of these plans and options that we’re talking about is going to solve our problem,” said board member Clyde Mayfield. “At this time, I really don’t want to vote for the options that we have.”
After several board members said they could not support closing a high school, Tate said he will remove that option from the plan.
“We all know of the west Scott proposals,” said board member Julie DeSalvo, who suggested closing Blue Grass Elementary School. “We would have a building empty for that ... We have three buildings that are half full.”
Board member Linda Hayes suggested closing all three of the rural schools. “Let them work it out,” she said.
"If they decide to leave the district, we would lose all the money that comes with the students," said board member Allison Beck, who added the idea is "worth exploring."
"It has been talked about for years," Mayfield said.
Potts said it is ironic that the Davenport district is discussing its enrollment problem. "Then we're saying we could then help (residents) in the rural areas. There's an irony there that's the exact opposite of what will solve our problem."
Hayes said she would like a general consensus of the rural schools, "what would be the feelings of the other schools.... and how they're feeling about consolidation."
Tate said he has heard for several years about the idea of Buffalo, Blue Grass and Walcott making their own district. "Let's not count that as part of our reduction," he said.
"I'm hearing a consensus that we ought to look at those three schools and come up with an idea of how to close one of them."
"I do support the idea of putting those into the mix," Board President Ralph Johanson said.
Within two weeks, the four options will be brought to the school board, Tate said.
In the meantime, some residents of the three rural communities have added their names to a petition for what is known as the West Scott School District Project, which involves the three communities leaving the Davenport district to form a new one, an idea that the mayors of each community supported in 2015.
Among the challenges the district faces is a loss of 2,298 students from the 1991-1992 year through the 2017-2018 school year. According to state projections, enrollment may fall by 600 students by 2023.