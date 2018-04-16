The Davenport Community School District will hold three public forums to discuss Vision 2020, the district’s five-year plan to restructure its facilities and finances.
The forums will be:
6 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Kahler Auditorium, Central High School
6 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at West High School Auditorium
6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at North High School Auditorium
Members of the community are encouraged to attend. For more information about Vision 2020, visit http://www.davenportschools.org/vision-2020/