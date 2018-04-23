Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate will retire as of June 30, 2019, he told school board members Monday night.
Tate was hired as superintendent in 2011.
The announcement came at the end of the board's regular meeting, and there was no discussion.
In other business, Kristyn Rose, of Davenport, raised concerns about the purchase of Ground Transportation Center space for the Creative Arts Academy. “How is this under consideration when closing a geographically necessary school is being considered?” she asked.
“As a teacher and a parent, I am worried about what will happen to the neighborhood if our school is to close,” said Adam Brown, sixth-grade math teacher at Smart Intermediate School. “Neighborhoods lose people. What happens to our district number if our neighborhoods get smaller? Would our district enrollment also continue to get smaller?”
Marguerite Dasso, another teacher at Smart, told the board, “When you are making a decision, please consider the message you are sending not just to Davenport residents but to all Quad-City residents. Are we trying to stop the dropping enrollment or telling parents that our city is too unstable and maybe a different city is a safer alternative for your children?”
The board also discussed school security and how board members could support Tate’s quest to fund improved school district security. On March 29, he sent a letter to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers asking for permission to spend $1.5 million in reserve funds on security personnel.
Tate said he has assembled a district security team, including administrators and police officers.
Board president Ralph Johanson thanked Tate for his leadership “All of those on that committee are helping in making sure our buildings and our district are safe,” Johanson said.
“I think the legislators are really concerned about state revenues, too,” Johanson said. “I think that’s probably part of why we haven’t heard much. I think this board, somehow … I think we’ve got to do something. There has to be a way.”
Board member Daniel Gosa suggested going to fundraising events and asking legislators directly for their support.
“I think as a board we really need to think of ways to support Dr. Tate in this effort,” board member Julie DeSalvo said. “I fear (legislators) will get in what they need to in this session and go home.”
In other action, the board approved an amendment to a lease-to-purchase agreement with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges for space above the Ground Transportation Center in downtown Davenport for the Creative Arts Academy.
The amendment changes the maintenance responsibility so that the college district is responsible for the roof, structure and basic infrastructure of the shell, while the district will be responsible for equipment repairs such as elevators or the HVAC system. Also, the college district also will leave behind some cubicles, furniture and classroom projectors for the academy.